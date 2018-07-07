A huge crowd of people showed up for "Run for the Blue" Saturday at Trinity Groves in Dallas.

It's been two years since the deadly ambush on police in Dallas, and the event honored fallen and injured officers as well as their families.

"This is amazing… this is truly where you see the city of Dallas coming together," said Sherrie Delarosa, a runner.

Dozens of police officers showed up to honor the fallen officers and their families.

"At any given day or any moment it can be us. So it's important that we come out and give support to the officers who have fallen before us," said Larry Moody, of the Dallas Police Department.

Valerie Zamarripa, who lost her son Patrick Zamarripa in the July 7, 2016 attack, also attended the event.

"It's amazing… all the support. There's so many people that still come up to me acknowledging my son whether they knew him or not," she said.



An opening ceremony to honor the officers preceded the run.



Dallas City Councilman Omar Narvaez and Texas state Rep. Victoria Neave both spoke at the ceremony.

All of the money donated to 'Run for the Blue' was collected and distributed by the Blue Guardian Foundation.