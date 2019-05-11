Hundreds March in Fort Worth for Legalization of Marijuana

Marchers in downtown Fort Worth on Saturday, May 11, 2019.

Hundreds of people marched through downtown Fort Worth Saturday afternoon in support of legalizing marijuana and CBD.

The event started at Burnett Park, at the corner of West 7th Street and Lamar Street, and included speakers, voter registration tables, live music and food trucks.

Those gathered marched from the park to the Tarrant County Courthouse, at Main Street and Weatherford Street, before heading back to Burnett Park.

Experts say CBD does not give users a high.

No Kidding: Goat Farm Sees Spring Baby Boom

A Pennsylvania farm is experiencing an unprecedented baby boom - just in time for spring. Three goats welcomed triplets, quadruplets and a set of quintuplets at the Amish Farm & House, which is planning on a "baby goat shower" to celebrate. (Published Friday, May 10, 2019)

There is a bill under consideration in the Texas State Senate that would legalize CBD oil and hemp farms.

NBC 5 Investigates has reportedly extensively on the legality of CBD oil.