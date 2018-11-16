Hundreds Line Up in Fort Worth for Thanksgiving Meals

Fort Worth's Hope Center plans to give away 1,000 turkeys and all the trimmings to those in need this Thanksgiving.

Thanksgiving is still a few days away – but in the minds of many North Texans, the Season of Giving is already underway.

That was obvious at the Fort Worth Hope Center Friday morning, which gave away Thanksgiving meals to hundreds of families in need.

"Thanksgiving is that time of being grateful for what you have and being grateful that you can be used to bless others," said Joann Reyes, President of the Fort Worth Hope Center.

There was already a line of cars wrapped around the building and streaming out onto the street by the time they began loading the food into people's cars.

When it's all said and done, they expect to help at least 1,000 families.

"And when they come, they're going to get more than what they need," said Reyes. "We have a lot of bread for example. And we will give a family 12 loaves of bread so that they're then able to give out loaves of bread to their neighbors...They'll have something to give away so that they're part of the giving and not just the receiving. And that's important for Thanksgiving."

They'll do a second distribution Tuesday.

To learn more about the Fort Worth Hope Center and how you can volunteer or donate, visit their website.