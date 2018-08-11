Hundreds Get Free Immunizations at Back-to-School Clinic

Dallas County Health and Human Services helped get students ready for the start of the school year Saturday by holding a back-to-school immunization clinic.
Hundreds went to the event for free immunizations before the school year starts.
"Immunizations are the best way to prevent children from getting these harmful diseases," said Gavish Shivaramaiyer, DCHHS interim director. "They are harmful and can send children to the hospital and can result in death, especially for infants and children."
Officials urged parents to check their children's shot records before arriving at the immunization clinic.
The first day of school in Dallas ISD is Monday, Aug. 20.