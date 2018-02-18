Hundreds Come Out to Support Family of Fallen Richardson Officer - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
OLY-DFW

Hundreds Come Out to Support Family of Fallen Richardson Officer

By Lexie Houghtaling

Published at 4:59 PM CST on Feb 18, 2018 | Updated at 1:04 AM CST on Feb 19, 2018

    Winter Olympics PyeongChang 2018 Medal Count
    Country
    		Total
    1
    Norway    		99826
    2
    Germany    		95418
    3
    Canada    		55616
    Complete Olympics Coverage >
    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Hundreds Come Out to Support Family of Fallen Richardson Officer

    Jeep clubs, officers, and people from all over North Texas came out to Shady's Burgers in Richardson on Sunday to show their support for fallen Police Officer David Sherrard. (Published Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018)

    A fundraiser for the family of fallen Richardson Police Officer David Sherrard was held on Sunday.

    Jeep clubs, officers, and people from all over North Texas came out to Shady’s Burgers in Richardson to show their support.

    “Whatever I can do to ease the pain a little bit for the family, then we just jump in and do it,” said Raquel Oliver with the Dallas Police Department.

    Officer Sherrard was killed in the line of duty while responding to a disturbance call a little over a week ago.

    Feb. 18 Olympics Photos: Goepper Wins Silver for Slopestyle

    [NATL] Feb. 18 Olympics Highlights in Photos: Nick Goepper Wins Silver, Kenworthy Crashes
    Clive Rose/Getty Images

    He leaves behind a wife and two daughters.

    “The families are going through a very difficult time, but when they see the support from the community and brothers and sisters it really helps them,” said Anthony Andujar, with the Dallas Police Association.

    All of the proceeds from the raffles, and a portion of the proceeds from Shady’s Burgers will support the Sherrard family.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices