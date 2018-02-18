Jeep clubs, officers, and people from all over North Texas came out to Shady's Burgers in Richardson on Sunday to show their support for fallen Police Officer David Sherrard. (Published Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018)

Hundreds Come Out to Support Family of Fallen Richardson Officer

A fundraiser for the family of fallen Richardson Police Officer David Sherrard was held on Sunday.

Jeep clubs, officers, and people from all over North Texas came out to Shady’s Burgers in Richardson to show their support.

“Whatever I can do to ease the pain a little bit for the family, then we just jump in and do it,” said Raquel Oliver with the Dallas Police Department.

Officer Sherrard was killed in the line of duty while responding to a disturbance call a little over a week ago.

He leaves behind a wife and two daughters.

“The families are going through a very difficult time, but when they see the support from the community and brothers and sisters it really helps them,” said Anthony Andujar, with the Dallas Police Association.

All of the proceeds from the raffles, and a portion of the proceeds from Shady’s Burgers will support the Sherrard family.