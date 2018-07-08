N. TX Humane Societies Are Full, in Need of Homes for Pets

This is the first year that the Humane Society of North Texas has had to team up with the ASPCA Relocation Team and Wings of Rescue to relocate some of its animals. (Published 40 minutes ago)

North Texas Humane Societies Are Full and in Need of Homes for Animals

More than 100 North Texas pets were flown to Seattle on Sunday morning.

The pets came from the Humane Society of North Texas.

Officials with the organization said their shelters are full, and they had to the relocate the pets to make room for other animals.

The animals transported included 54 cats, 61 dogs, and one pig.

It marked the first time the Humane Society of North Texas has had to team up with the ASPCA Relocation Team and Wings of Rescue to relocate some of its animals.

So far, the organization has sent off more than 540 pets to new homes across the country, including over 100 on Sunday's flight.

Cassie Lackey, with the Humane Society of North Texas, said the organization is currently caring for 1,200 animals in all four of its North Texas shelters.

Lackey said it's not uncommon for the Human Society to be at capacity during this time of the year, because more kittens and puppies tend to be born in the summer.

"We're doing everything we can to get these pets a home," she said.

Lackey said the shelters are still open to taking in pets, but they want to have conversations with people before they hand their pets over.

"When people come through our doors we're working with people, asking them what they're circumstance is, how we can help them," she said.

Lackey said the Humane Society will work with pet owners to help them pay for food, vaccines and programs that will allow them to keep their pets at home.

There are several special adoption events going on to help pets find homes.

Next weekend, the Puppy Palooza will take place at Fort Worth's Ridgmar Mall from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, and at the Trinity River Distillery in Fort Worth on Saturday from 2-5 p.m.

Every Wednesday at the Saxe Forte Adoption Center on Lancaster Avenue in Fort Worth, all cats over one year old are free to adopt, and every Thursday all dogs over 40 pounds are free to adopt through July 31.

The fourth annual Clear the Shelters event, a nationwide pet adoption initiative, will be held Aug. 18.