HSNT said the dogs were suffering from "severe demodectic mange, fleas and intestinal worms," but are being treated and resting comfortably.

The humane society said it needs immediate financial support to help care for the 13 dogs.

Thirteen dogs are in possession of the Humane Society of North Texas after a negotiated release Friday in Valley View, a humane society spokesperson says.

The HSNT and the Cooke County Sheriff's Department collaborated to take the dogs from the owner, who said she could not continue to support the animals on the property, according to the humane society.

The dogs were spread between an outdoor pen and a trailer, while others were loose on the property. The humane society said the dogs were suffering from "severe demodectic mange, fleas and intestinal worms," but are being treated and resting comfortably.

"Once these severely neglected dogs and puppies have completely recovered they will be available for adoption in our facilities," HSNT director of communications Cassie Lackey said. "HSNT will continue to support and partner with law officials and act as an advocate on behalf of all animals, ensuring their well-being."

Click here to find more information or for how to get involved with the Humane Society of North Texas.