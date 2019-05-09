Are you ready to add another furry member to your family except this furry animal also has hooves?

Well, you’re in luck because the Humane Society of North Texas (HSNT) has 60 horses and donkeys that are up for adoption.

The Humane Society is participating in the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Help A Horse Home Challenge.

According to HSNT, this challenge began on April 26 and as part of the challenge, the Humane Society will be hosting several open house events at the Joshua, Texas ranch in conjunction with each of the Triple Crown races. This includes the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes.

HSNT currently has 60 equines that are ready for their forever homes. This includes mini donkeys and even some thoroughbred horses.

Humane Society: 60 Horses and Donkeys Ready for Adoption

These guys came from owners who could either no longer care for them or were transferred from rescue groups that wanted to save the animals’ lives.

By participating in the Help A Horse Home Challenge, HSNT is eligible to receive a portion of a $150,000 grant fund if it secures the biggest increase in adoptions compared to the same two-month contest period during the previous year.

The first open house was held last Saturday in honor of the Kentucky Derby and included mock mint juleps and a rose sash for the horses.

The next open house will be held on May 18th and June 8th. The public is invited to visit the HSNT Ranch in Joshua and possibly meet their forever horse buddy. Find the Donkey to your Shrek!

You can also see the horses and donkeys on HSNT website at hsnt.org and keep up to date on the next open houses on their Facebook page.

“The ASPCA Help A Horse Home Challenge is a wonderful opportunity for the Humane Society of North Texas to raise awareness about the beautiful horses and donkeys we have available for adoption, and place them in good homes,” said Cassie Lackey, Director of Communications for HSNT.