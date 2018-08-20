Human Skeleton Found in Southeast Dallas' Elam Creek

Donald Davis says he was hiking along Elam Creek when he spotted human skeletal remains floating in the water. (Published 46 minutes ago)

A man hiking in southeast Dallas spotted the remains of an unidentified person Sunday.



Donald Davis told NBC 5 he was hiking at about 9:30 a.m. when he spotted the body in Elam Creek shortly before where it joins up with the Trinity River. The location is near the 7300 block of Fairport Road in the McCommas Bluff Preserve.



"At first I just thought it was trash or something floating, but I got closer I could tell. I could see his skull. There's no hair left," Davis said. "Like I say he'd been in the water for a while. It was kind of shocking, didn't expect it at all."



The Dallas County Medical Examiner Field Agent could not immediately determine race, age, or gender as the victim was "badly decomposed with very little flesh left on the skeleton." The medical examiner's office will continue to work to identify the remains.



There was also no immediate indication as to the person's cause of death.





