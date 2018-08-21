Human Skeleton Found in Dallas Identified as Missing 70-Year-Old - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
logo_dfw_2x

Human Skeleton Found in Dallas Identified as Missing 70-Year-Old

Roy Cook had been missing since Aug. 2

Published 57 minutes ago | Updated 43 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Hiker Finds Skeletal Remains Floating in Dallas Creek

    Donald Davis says he was hiking along Elam Creek when he spotted human skeletal remains floating in the water. (Published Monday, Aug. 20, 2018)

    The human skeletal remains discovered Sunday in a southeast Dallas creek have been identified as the body of Roy Cook, a 70-year-old with dementia man missing since Aug. 2, police say.

    A hiker discovered the body floating in Elam Creek Sunday morning near the 7300 block of Fairport Road in the McCommas Bluff Preserve.


    An official with the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office could not determine the race, age or gender Sunday, as the victim was "badly decomposed with very little flesh left on the skeleton."

    Cook was last seen alive Aug. 2 around 3 a.m., and police said they believed he left his home on foot.

    No cause of death has been determined.

    Silver Alert Continues for Dallas Man with Dementia
    Silver Alert Continues for Dallas Man with Dementia <br />

    A Silver Alert continues Tuesday for a Dallas man missing since Thursday.

    (Published Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018)

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices