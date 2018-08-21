Donald Davis says he was hiking along Elam Creek when he spotted human skeletal remains floating in the water. (Published Monday, Aug. 20, 2018)

The human skeletal remains discovered Sunday in a southeast Dallas creek have been identified as the body of Roy Cook, a 70-year-old with dementia man missing since Aug. 2, police say.

A hiker discovered the body floating in Elam Creek Sunday morning near the 7300 block of Fairport Road in the McCommas Bluff Preserve.



An official with the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office could not determine the race, age or gender Sunday, as the victim was "badly decomposed with very little flesh left on the skeleton."

Cook was last seen alive Aug. 2 around 3 a.m., and police said they believed he left his home on foot.

No cause of death has been determined.

