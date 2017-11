Police are investigating after human skeletal remains were found buried in a backyard in Forest Hill. (Published Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017)

The bones were discovered by a construction crew Sunday in the 6400 block of Evonshire Drive.



On Wednesday, the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's officer confirmed the remains are those of an adult female.



Further details have not been released.