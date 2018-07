Former President George W. Bush and First Lady Laura Bush arrive for the presidential Inauguration of Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017, in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Saul Loeb - Pool/Getty Images)

Former President George W. Bush turns 72 this Friday, July 6.



You have the chance to join in the celebration by personally sending him birthday wishes.



To send No. 43 a birthday wish, please click here.



The Bush Center will collect them all and pass them along to Bush, who lives in Dallas with his wife, former first lady, Laura Bush.