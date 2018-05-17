How to Talk to Your Kids About '13 Reasons Why'

School counselors plan to share information with parents ahead of the release of the second season of Netflix's "13 Reasons Why."

The show has a large tween and teen following and experts say the content can be very disturbing because it depicts sexual assault, depression and suicide.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is offering advice to parents before the show is released.

They suggest having a conversation with your children about the series and the issues it raises.

Parents should educate themselves about suicide prevention before having the conversation and be prepared to respond to any feelings or questions it may have evoked.

They say the key is to listen intently and ask open-ended questions without judgment.

If your child is talking about any level of distress, do not hesitate to ask them about changes in mental health or suicidal thoughts, the foundation says.

They say it can start with just asking "Are you ok?"

The AFSP has resources here for parents to help them prepare for these conversations.

