How to Protect Your Data on Facebook

If you’re wondering how to protect yourself and your information following the recent fallout over Facebook, you’re not alone.

#DeleteFacebook was trending on social media last week, but that may not be realistic for some who feel the need to keep connected with family and friends.

Many users are demanding to see how much information the social network knows about them and how to limit that data from being spread.

However, your data may already be out in the world and at the mercy of advertisers.

Here is how to download a copy of your data and prevent its future spread, according to NBC News.

Download a copy of your Facebook data

1. Go to your Facebook homepage and click "Settings" from the top-right drop down menu.

2. Scroll to the bottom and select at the bottom left where it says "Download a copy of your Facebook data."

3. The site will take a short while to make a file of all your data. Wait a few minutes and then the site will notify you in the platform and via email that your data is ready.

4. Click "Download archive."

5. Enter your password.

6. Save it to your desktop.

Stop apps from sharing your data

1. Go to your Facebook homepage and click "settings" from the top-right drop down menu.

2. Click "Apps.”

3. You'll see a screen with four boxes. Under "Apps, Websites, Plugins," click "Edit.”

4. Click "Disable platform."

This will stop you from logging in to websites using just your Facebook credentials and you may have to create new accounts or log in another way.

Limit what data apps can share

Go to your Facebook homepage and click "Settings" from the top-right drop down menu.

2. Click "Apps."

3. You'll see a screen with four boxes.

4. Under "Apps others use," click "Edit."

5. De-select every button for every bit of personal information you're not comfortable sharing with data marketers.