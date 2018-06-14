How to Properly Display the American Flag

U.S. Marine Corps soldiers stand beneath the U.S. flag during a Memorial Day commemoration at the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery in Belleau, France, Sunday, May 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

We've grown up learning patriotic songs and seeing the red-white-and-blue waving in the wind almost everywhere you go, but you may see more flags on Thursday.



That's because it's Flag Day, which commemorates the adoption of the flag of the United States and the birthday of the U.S. Army.

Listed below are guidelines from USA.gov on how to display Old Glory.



The flag shouldn’t be flown in inclement weather unless it’s an all-weather flag.

Flags displayed at night should be properly illuminated.

Scouts Honor American Flag

Scouts from Hamilton Park Pacesetter Magnet and Packs 129/894 retired an American flag recently, later presenting a neighboring camper - a US Veteran who served as a Marine - with one of the grommets retrieved from the fire as a thank you. (Published 5 hours ago)

In a time of national mourning, hang the flag at half-mast.

When displaying the flag:

-From your porch, place the union (blue section) at the peak of the staff.

-Against a wall or window, place the union at the top left corner.

-On your vehicle, clamp the staff to the right front fender.

-With another flag, place the U.S. flag to your left when crossed.

Storage:

Keep your flag completely dry and folded properly -- into a triangle, with the union (blue section) visible -- before storing it in a well-ventilated area. If the flag is damaged or worn out, it should be disposed of with dignity.

-The flag should not touch anything below it or rest on the ground.

The flag can be flown every day but it is often flown to show patriotism on these observances: New Year’s Day, Inauguration Day, Lincoln’s Birthday, Washington’s Birthday, Armed Forces Day, Memorial Day, Flag Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Patriot Day, Constitution Day, Columbus Day, Navy Day, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day.