How to Get Discounts to the State Fair of Texas

There are ways to save money on entry to the State Fair of Texas, that way you have more money for corny dogs, funnel cakes and all the fried goodness that awaits.

It's a Fair Deal

Each Wednesday, NBC 5 the media sponsor of the "It's A Fair Deal" food drive. Admission will be only $4 for fairgoers who bring four non-perishable food items to donate to the North Texas Food Bank.

Online Tickets

Buying your tickets online means you save $1.50 and another bonus, you skip the lines and go straight to the fun! Click here for more information.

Season Pass

If you purchase a season pass for $45 you get to walk into the fair any day during the 24-day run, and you get special VIP benefits. Click here for more information.

Group Tickets

Going with a group? As long as your group is 25 or more, you can get through the gates for as low as $10 per person. Click here for more information.

Big Tex Insider

If you become a Big Tex Insider you'll get ticket discounts emailed to you. You'll also get first access to pre-sales, as well as discounted merchandise and a special message from the big guy himself. Click here for more information.

DART GoPass

You can get discounted tickets to the fair from your DART GoPAss. General admission tickets are just $16 and child/senior tickets are $12. Click here for more information.

Kroger Discount

If you purchase tickets in advance from Kroger you can get in for $16.50 or season passes are $39.95. You can buy tickets at checkout or at the service desk through Oct. 20.

Dr Pepper Half-Price Days

Bring an empty Dr Pepper can to the fair after 5 p.m. on any day of the week and you can get your admission for half price. You can also bring an empty Dr Pepper can to the fair on any Tuesday (Oct. 1, 8 & 15) and receive a $9 admission ticket. On Tuesdays you can also get discounts on rides on the midway, not including the Thrillway and Texas Star Ferris Wheel. Limit one can per person, can't combine with other offers.

McDonald's Coupons

Discounts are available at participating North Texas McDonald's just look at the tray liner if you're eating in, or check the bag for carryout or drive-thru orders. Bring the coupon to the fair on any day and save $5 off general admission or half off children's tickets (with the purchase of a general admission ticket). Limit one coupon per person, can't combine with other offers.

Coca-Cola Half-Price Thursdays

Bring an empty 20 oz. Coca-Cola product to the fair on any Thursday and receive $9 admission. Limit one bottle per person, can't combine with other offers. Guests can also save while snacking, where participating food vendors offer one of their signature menu items at a reduced price on Thursdays -- most discounted food items are between two and seven coupons.

Senior Days

Senior citizens, 60 years or older can get into the fair free every Thursday of the fair's run.

First Responders Day

On Oct. 11, the fair is recognizing the various organizations of first responders, all active duty and retired public law enforcement, firefighters, paramedics and other emergency service agencies will receive free admission when they present a valid badge or ID card from their department or organization. In addition, three admission tickets will be available for their family members.

KISS-FM Fridays at the Fair

KISS-FM is offering up to $5 off a Big Texas 2-pack every Friday during the fair (Oct. 4, 11 & 18). The online code PARKERU that you'll use at BigTex.com will get you two general admission tickets to the fair and $50 in food and ride coupons for just $74. Click here for more information.