How You Can Help With the Wreath Shortage at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

How You Can Help With the Wreath Shortage at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery

DFW National Cemetery is one of the fastest growing cemeteries, and therefore the need for wreaths grows

Published 12 minutes ago | Updated 2 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    How You Can Help With the Wreath Shortage at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery
    Elvira Sakmari - NBC 5 News
    Several headstones at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery went without a wreath in 2018. A push is on to get more wreath donations so that every headstone is decorated this holiday.

    There's a shortage of wreaths to decorate the headstones of those buried at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery this holiday season.

    "It is very important that our military family is not forgot, and this is a way we show all of our veterans that you are not  forgotten, you are remembered," said Chris Bush a Gold Star Father who helped start the DFW Chapter of Wreaths Across America.

    The DFW chapter of Wreaths Across America has met just a third of the its goal for 2019. The group needs close to 30,000 more wreaths by Dec. 2 to ensure every headstone has a wreath this holiday.

    One wreath is $15, and donations can be made by texting "Wreath1" to 20222.

    [[565156062, L,640,640]

    The wreaths are all donated and placed at the headstones by volunteers, as well as family.

    "When you come out and you hold a wreath, you walk, you choose wherever it goes, you lay it down and say that name, it is very powerful," said Bush. "For us it was like we can still give a Christmas present to our son." Bush, along with his wife Mary, are parents to fallen soldier Cpl. Peter Courcy of Frisco.

    Wreaths will be laid on Dec. 14 at 11 a.m., the public is welcome to attend.

    Thousands Lay Christmas Wreaths at DFW National CemeteryThousands Lay Christmas Wreaths at DFW National Cemetery

    Saturday was Wreaths Across America Day, held annually on the second or third Saturday of December. Ceremonies were held across the country, including in Dallas-Fort Worth, to honor and remember fallen soldiers and their families before Christmas.

    (Published Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018)

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices