Several headstones at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery went without a wreath in 2018. A push is on to get more wreath donations so that every headstone is decorated this holiday.

There's a shortage of wreaths to decorate the headstones of those buried at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery this holiday season.

"It is very important that our military family is not forgot, and this is a way we show all of our veterans that you are not forgotten, you are remembered," said Chris Bush a Gold Star Father who helped start the DFW Chapter of Wreaths Across America.

The DFW chapter of Wreaths Across America has met just a third of the its goal for 2019. The group needs close to 30,000 more wreaths by Dec. 2 to ensure every headstone has a wreath this holiday.

One wreath is $15, and donations can be made by texting "Wreath1" to 20222.

[[565156062, L,640,640]

The wreaths are all donated and placed at the headstones by volunteers, as well as family.

"When you come out and you hold a wreath, you walk, you choose wherever it goes, you lay it down and say that name, it is very powerful," said Bush. "For us it was like we can still give a Christmas present to our son." Bush, along with his wife Mary, are parents to fallen soldier Cpl. Peter Courcy of Frisco.

Wreaths will be laid on Dec. 14 at 11 a.m., the public is welcome to attend.

Thousands Lay Christmas Wreaths at DFW National Cemetery