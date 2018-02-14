New information is coming out about the deadly mass shooting at a Florida high school. Officials say at least 17 people died in the shooting near Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday. (Published 2 hours ago)

Parents and children watching news of school shootings unfold have many questions and worries, even when they happen in other communities.

A North Texas psychologist says it's normal for parents to feel some anxiety when they send their kids to school, but they can cope with it by planning how to will respond if their child asks questions about what happened.

And don't be afraid to talk with friends and family about how you're feeling and ways to overcome your fears, says psychologist Susan Fletcher, Ph.D.

When it comes to talking with your kids about the Florida school shooting, Fletcher suggests: