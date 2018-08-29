If independent coffee shops are opening in the Dallas area at a feverish pace — and they are — Ascension Coffee is the sprinter out front.

The anti-Starbucks company, headed by an Australian man who travels the world judging coffee competitions, expects to operate 10 Ascension coffee shops in Dallas-Fort Worth by the end of 2018. That’s more than double the number of shops it had by the end of 2017.

And that’s quite a jolt in a single year, for a company that founded its first coffee shop in the Dallas Design District in 2012 with no expansion plans back then.

