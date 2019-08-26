Dallas County would miss out on billions of dollars and thousands of jobs if not for the immigrants living here, according to a new study. (Published 2 hours ago)

How Many Billions Would Dallas County's Economy Lose Without Immigrants?

Dallas County would miss out on billions of dollars and thousands of jobs if not for the immigrants living here, according to a new study.

And yes, that includes unauthorized immigrants.

Immigrants living in Dallas County own about 40% of the businesses here and have about $13.4 billion in spending power, according to a new report from New American Economy, a bipartisan group that lobbies in favor of comprehensive immigration reform.

