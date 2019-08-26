How Many Billions Would Dallas County's Economy Lose Without Immigrants? - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
How Many Billions Would Dallas County's Economy Lose Without Immigrants?

By Obed Manuel / The Dallas Morning News

Published 2 hours ago

    Dallas County would miss out on billions of dollars and thousands of jobs if not for the immigrants living here, according to a new study.

    And yes, that includes unauthorized immigrants.

    Immigrants living in Dallas County own about 40% of the businesses here and have about $13.4 billion in spending power, according to a new report from New American Economy, a bipartisan group that lobbies in favor of comprehensive immigration reform.

    You can read the full story from our media partners at The Dallas Morning News by clicking here.

