How Do You Find Your 'Me Time?'

"I enjoy the quiet time before everyone wakes up before my day starts," Julie Jordan explained

By Marc Fein

Published 5 minutes ago

    Last week, I got a message on Facebook from a viewer who told us she watches NBC 5 Today during her "me time" in the morning.

    We thought, "boy, that's something we can all relate to: 'me time.'"

    I went to find out what "me time" meant to her.

    Julie Jordan, like most of us, grabs her coffee first when she wakes up. She works full time and has two kids — a 12 year old girl and an 8-year-old boy — and two dogs. So, she likes to start extra early each day and have some time to herself.

    "I like to get up before everyone," Jordan explained. "I've always been a morning person. I think it's important, because I need my quiet time, before everyone. So I usually get up ahead of time, make some coffee, let the dogs out. I enjoy the quiet time before everyone wakes up before my day starts. Just being a little selfish and having that time in the morning is kind of nice."

    Jordan said she loves time at night with the family, but the morning time on her own, with nobody else around, is just very important.

