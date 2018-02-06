How DFW Traffic Compares to LA

The Dallas-Fort Worth area has been ranked the 10th most congested city in the U.S., but that's an improvement from 2016, an INRIX survey released Monday says.

The transportation analytics firm says Dallas-Fort Worth drivers spent an average of 54 hours sitting in traffic jams in 2017.

The report shows traffic is improving. In 2016, drivers spent 59.4 hours in DFW traffic.

That could be attributed to the new TEXpress Lanes on Interstate 35E from Denton to Dallas. The Dallas Horseshoe project where I-30 and I-35 meet opened last summer.

That cost of 2017 congestion equaled to $1,674 per driver, which includes the cost of time, wear and tear on the roads, fuel costs and the social cost of emissions, the report says.

How does all this compare with Los Angeles?

Drivers in the City of Angels spent 102 hours sitting in traffic congestion and cost $2,828 per driver. LA is the world's most congested city, the report says.

Dallas-Fort Worth also improved its global rank. It's the world’s 28th most congested city compared to being ranked 16 in 2016, the report said.

How Texas cities rank:

Dallas - 28 world; 10th in the U.S.



Houston - 37th world; 11th in the U.S.



Austin - 72nd world; 14th in the U.S.



San Antonio - 297 world; 42nd in the U.S.



McAllen - 663 world; 113 in the U.S.



Top congested American cities:

Los Angeles

New York City

San Francisco

Atlanta

Miami



Washington, D.C.

Boston

Chicago

Seattle

Dallas



Houston



Portland



San Diego

Austin

Stamford, CT

Online: INRIX Traffic Report

