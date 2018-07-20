How Construction Workers Battle Triple-Digit Temperatures

For weather-weary workers in sweat-soaked uniforms, staying cool in the scorching sun can be extremely difficult as it can be difficult to escape the oppressive heat.



Construction crews across North Texas will continue toiling in triple-digit temperatures through the weekend.

“Our main priority is our workers and the key element is keeping the guys hydrated – so water, ice, shade and take as many breaks as we can,” said Osburn Contractors Vice President of Construction Andy Thigpen. “Our safety team is going around giving guys Popsicles with electrolytes.”

Along with those special ice pops, crews often dip parts of their gear in water to cool off.

“Our workers are our number one priority. We wouldn’t be in business if we didn’t have the guys, so we’ve got to make sure that the guys are safe,” Thigpen added.

The workers also try to add special coverings over their hard hats to make more personal shade.

“[We make] sure that our guys understand that if a guy starts feeling dizzy or tired, they have the opportunity to take breaks when they need them,” Thigpen said.