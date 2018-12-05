Houston Says Goodbye to George H.W. Bush

An overwhelming amount of people are showing up to pay respects to President George H.W. Bush in Houston.

People began lining up at 9 a.m. Wednesday to be shuttled to St. Martin’s Episcopal Church where the President is lying in repose.

It’s been the Bush family church for more than 50 years.

Buses took crowds from Second Baptist Church to St. Martin’s Episcopal Church about three miles away.

Thousands walked by the flag-draped casket by 9 p.m.

People from California to Cincinnati to the Northeast traveled to Houston to take part in the experience.

Sarah Hughes and her 13-year-old son William drove from Fort Worth.

“I saw Bob Dole yesterday stand up and salute President Bush and I said ‘If he can do that we’re going to make this four-hour drive’,” Sarah Hughes explained.

William Hughes, an 8th grader, missed history class to witness history.

“It’s pretty cool and I suppose it's the only chance I'll get to do this,” he said.

Buses will run overnight.

The last one is expected to leave around 5:30 a.m. so the church can prepare for a private funeral.