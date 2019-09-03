Houston Police Say Body of Girl, 5, Discovered in Closet - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Houston Police Say Body of Girl, 5, Discovered in Closet

By The Associated Press

Published 12 minutes ago | Updated 8 minutes ago

    Houston police are investigating the death of a 5-year-old girl whose body apparently was in an apartment closet for several days before being discovered.

    Police on Tuesday did not immediately release the name of the child. Her body was located Monday afternoon by concerned relatives because they had not seen the girl for a few days.

    Lt. Larry Crowson says it appears the girl had been dead for several days. Crowson says it's very troubling no matter how the child died, whether accidental or intentional, for a body to be in a closet for days.

    Houston police say the mother was at the residence when officers arrived and she was being questioned.

    An autopsy has been ordered.

