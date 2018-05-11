Houston-Area District Plans to Discipline PE Teacher Who Jumped on Hood of Parents' Car While Directing Traffic - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
logo_dfw_2x

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas

Houston-Area District Plans to Discipline PE Teacher Who Jumped on Hood of Parents' Car While Directing Traffic

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Texas District to Discipline PE Teacher Who Jumped on Car

    A Houston-area school district plans to take action against a physical education teacher who was directing traffic Tuesday morning and jumped onto the hood of a parent's car, the Fort Bend Independent School District said. (Published 2 hours ago)

    A Houston-area school district plans to take action against a physical education teacher who was directing traffic Tuesday morning and jumped onto the hood of a parent's car, the Fort Bend Independent School District said.

    The district told NBC affiliate KPRC Aaron Morgan Young, known as Coach Young, jumped on the car of a driver who wasn't follow the traffic rules Tuesday morning.

    Young can be seen in video lying on the hood of a car in the parking lot of Dulles Elementary School, talking to the driver.

    "You don't know who you're playing with," the driver, Rita Trimmer-Ray, can be heard saying. She says she was late dropping off her daughter and cut through the parking lot at the elementary school.

    Hundreds of parents and others at the school signed a petition asking the district not to discipline Young because they believe he acted out of concern and protection for their children, KPRC reported.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices