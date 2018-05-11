Texas District to Discipline PE Teacher Who Jumped on Car

A Houston-area school district plans to take action against a physical education teacher who was directing traffic Tuesday morning and jumped onto the hood of a parent's car, the Fort Bend Independent School District said. (Published 2 hours ago)

Houston-Area District Plans to Discipline PE Teacher Who Jumped on Hood of Parents' Car While Directing Traffic

A Houston-area school district plans to take action against a physical education teacher who was directing traffic Tuesday morning and jumped onto the hood of a parent's car, the Fort Bend Independent School District said.



The district told NBC affiliate KPRC Aaron Morgan Young, known as Coach Young, jumped on the car of a driver who wasn't follow the traffic rules Tuesday morning.

Young can be seen in video lying on the hood of a car in the parking lot of Dulles Elementary School, talking to the driver.

"You don't know who you're playing with," the driver, Rita Trimmer-Ray, can be heard saying. She says she was late dropping off her daughter and cut through the parking lot at the elementary school.

Hundreds of parents and others at the school signed a petition asking the district not to discipline Young because they believe he acted out of concern and protection for their children, KPRC reported.

