Houston Man Arrested After Speeding Past Bus, Nearly Hitting Child - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Houston Man Arrested After Speeding Past Bus, Nearly Hitting Child

An 18-year-old Houston driver has been arrested for speeding past a school bus and almost hitting a child

By KPRC-TV

Published 11 minutes ago

    Houston Police Department
    Julio Coreas, 18

    An 18-year-old driver has been arrested after he was seen speeding past a stopped school bus in West Houston, according to NBC's Houston affiliate KPRC.

    Julio Coreas was charged with reckless driving and taken into custody Tuesday after a viral video led to an investigation, KPRC reports.

    Josephine Kirk-Taylor, the mother of 5-year-old Melina, was waiting for her daughter after school. It was her daughter’s first time riding a school bus, so Kirk-Taylor wanted to capture the moment on camera.

    As Kirk-Taylor's daughter stepped off the bus, a blue Toyota Corolla sped past, narrowly missing the 5-year-old.

    In a news conference Wednesday, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said thanks to Kirk-Taylor's persistence, they were able to charge and arrest Coreas.

    Authorities said Coreas has been cooperating with the investigation.

    If convicted, Coreas could face up to six months in jail.

    Read more from Houston's NBC affiliate KPRC.

