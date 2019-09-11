An 18-year-old driver has been arrested after he was seen speeding past a stopped school bus in West Houston, according to NBC's Houston affiliate KPRC.
Julio Coreas was charged with reckless driving and taken into custody Tuesday after a viral video led to an investigation, KPRC reports.
Josephine Kirk-Taylor, the mother of 5-year-old Melina, was waiting for her daughter after school. It was her daughter’s first time riding a school bus, so Kirk-Taylor wanted to capture the moment on camera.
As Kirk-Taylor's daughter stepped off the bus, a blue Toyota Corolla sped past, narrowly missing the 5-year-old.
In a news conference Wednesday, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said thanks to Kirk-Taylor's persistence, they were able to charge and arrest Coreas.
Authorities said Coreas has been cooperating with the investigation.
If convicted, Coreas could face up to six months in jail.