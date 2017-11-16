A Houston man shimmies and shakes, dancing during his arrest following a police chase Tuesday. (Published Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017)

A Houston man was arrested Tuesday after a chase -- but that's not the most interesting part of the story.



After the chase was over the man was ordered to exit his vehicle and turn his back toward officers, which he did. It was what he did next that left some officers scratching their heads.



The man, in a tank top and pants, began dancing and shimmying along the highway as he initially complied with their demands.



He then suddenly turned toward officers, mouth agape, appearing shocked. When he started backing away from police, a K-9 officer was released to take the man to the ground.



Houston K-9 Takes Down Driver Dancing During Arrest

The man can be heard screaming in the video as the police officer makes contact.



KPRC-TV in Houston said the man may have been intoxicated and faced a felony charge of evading arrest.