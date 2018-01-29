Houston Boy, 6, Dies After Accidentally Shooting Self - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
OLY-DFW

Houston Boy, 6, Dies After Accidentally Shooting Self

By Associated Press

Published at 10:22 AM CST on Jan 29, 2018

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Houston Boy, 6, Dies After Accidentally Shooting Self
    NBC 5 News

    Houston police say a 6-year-old boy has died after locating an unsecured gun in a bedroom and accidentally shooting himself.

    Police say the shooting happened Sunday morning at an apartment as the boy's mother ran errands and he was being watched by a teenage sibling. Other siblings were also home.

    Sgt. Anthony Turner says a teenage sister heard what sounded like a firecracker and discovered the victim, who died at a Houston hospital. Turner says an adult sister told police she kept a gun to protect against crime.

    It's the third such child death in less than a week.

    Fort Worth police say a 3-year-old boy died Wednesday after accidentally shooting himself.

    Texas City police say a 4-year-old boy was killed Saturday after accidentally shooting himself while with his grandmother.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices