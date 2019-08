Eight people are without a home after a house went up in flames early Sunday morning.

According to the Kennedale Fire Chief, at 4:35 a.m., firefighters were dispatched to a home located at 4405 Danny Dr. for a fire.

When they arrived, they found the house was engulfed in flames. All eight residents inside the home were able to make it out safely.

The fire was completely extinguished by 6:15 a.m. and the cause of the fire is still under investigation at this time.

