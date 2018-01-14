House Fire Leaves 1 Woman Dead, 1 Woman Injured

Two elderly women tried to escape a Dallas home that caught fire early Sunday morning but officials say one didn't make it out.

A neighbor reportedly helped one of the women to safety from the home in the 10200 block of Newcombe Drive after the fire started about 6 a.m., fire department spokesman Jason Evans said. By the time he attempted to help the second woman, the flames made the home inaccessible, Evans said.

When firefighters arrived on scene, heavy flames engulfed the front of the home. Crews entered the home and extinguished the flames. The woman still at the residence was found on the front porch and pronounced dead, Evans said.

The woman who was helped to safety was hospitalized.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.