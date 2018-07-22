Hour-Long Chase Ends in Dallas After Suspect Runs Out of Gas

Denton police arrested a suspected intoxicated driver after an hour-long chase that ended in Dallas.

What to Know A suspected intoxicated driver refused to stop for Denton police

The chase lasted an hour going from Denton through a large part of Dallas

The suspect is charged with DWI and evading detention

An hour-long police chase through two North Texas counties came to an end, thanks to an empty fuel tank Sunday morning.

Denton police said shortly after midnight they tried to pull over a possibly intoxicated driver in the 900 block of Fulton when the person refused to pull over for the officer.

A chase began going on Interstate 35 East from Denton County to Dallas County and going on to Loop 12 through parts of south and east Dallas. At one point another agency tried to spike the tires of the suspect on Interstate 35 East.

The pursuit ended near the intersection of Abrams Road and Forest Lane in Dallas when the vehicle ran out of gas.

The suspect was taken into custody and charged with driving while intoxicated and evading detention.