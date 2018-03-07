Hotels Offer Incentives to Ditch the Housekeeping

You can get rewards points or free drinks by agreeing to sleep in an unmade bed. (Published 56 minutes ago)

Did you make your bed this morning? Did you change the sheets?

If sleeping in an unmade bed on the same sheets doesn't bother you, then hotels are asking for permission to skip housekeeping in your room.

Many chains have given you the option of skipping fresh towels before, but now they're rewarding you if you take them up on it.

Some hotels are offering free food and drink vouchers if you go without housekeeping for an extended stay.

10-Year-Old on Probation for Car Theft Tries Again: PD

A 10-year-old Holly Hill, Florida, boy was taken to juvenile hall after he tried to steal an SUV from a car dealership as he was on probation for a similar crime just months ago, authorities said. Surveillance video from the auto outlet shows the boy with an older friend unlocking cars with keys stolen earlier in the day, according to police. (Published Tuesday, March 6, 2018)

Other chains will give you additional reward points which you can cash in for things like upgrades or a free night stay.

It's incentive to save the hotel on laundry costs and protects the environment.

Starwood hotels currently offers the program as does Caesar Entertainment Resorts.

