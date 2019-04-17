One person was hospitalized after a fire ignited on the second floor of the Embassy Suites DFW Airport North Hotel in Grapevine Wednesday morning. (Published April 17, 2019)

The Embassy Suites hotel in Grapevine was evacuated early Wednesday morning after a fire ignited in a storage room, officials say.

The fire was reported at about 1:30 a.m. in a linen storage room on the second floor of the hotel, located along the 2400 block of Bass Pro Drive near Grapevine Mills Mall.

Light smoke was seen rising from the hotel when firefighters arrived. The fire triggered the second floor sprinkler system, officials said.

All hotel guests were evacuated while firefighters used fans to ventilate the building. Guests were allowed back inside at about 2:30 a.m.

Officials said one person was transported to a hospital. Details on their injuries have not been released.

The investigation into the cause of the fire remains ongoing.