Hotel Security Guard Shot, Killed After Argument: Dallas PD

Dallas police are investigating the shooting death of a hotel security guard that happened overnight Wednesday.

An unnamed suspect shot and killed a guard at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites in the 9000 block of Vantage Point Drive, along Greenville Avenue and immediately south of I-635.

The shooting was preceded by an argument between the guard and the suspect, during which time the guard told the suspect to leave the hotel property, according to investigators. The suspect left the scene but returned soon after with a gun and fired several shots, police said.

Dallas police officers arrived at the hotel at approximately 1:15 a.m. and found the guard lying dead near the front door of the hotel. The suspect stayed at the scene and immediately turned himself over to the authorities, police said.

The handgun used in the incident had previously been reported as stolen, according to Dallas police.