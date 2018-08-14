The Hot Wheels Legends Tour arrives in Garland later this month with several life-sized versions of some of the die-cast 1:64th scale classics -- with a bonus for creative custom car makers.
Hot Wheels has put together a 15-city tour where they'll not only show off their full-sized classics, but invite custom car makers to compete and show off their creations.
One finalist will be selected from each of the 15 cities to join Hot Wheels at SEMA 2018 in Las Vegas. Once there, a winner will be immortalized as a Hot Wheels Legend and their car will be made into a die-cast car that will be sold around the world.
In North Texas, the tour will be held at the Garland Walmart on North Garland Avenue from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Aug. 25.
In addition to the life-sized fleet of Hot Wheels, also at the tour ...
- Photo Ops
- Historical Die-Cast Display
- 2018 Hot Wheels Anniversary Edition Cars
- Hot Wheels Kid Zone
- Car & Pop Culture Influencers
- Microsoft Forza Gaming Zone
For more details, including how to register, visit hotwheels.mattel.com.