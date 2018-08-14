The Hot Wheels Legends Tour is headed to Garland on Aug. 25 in search of a custom car worthy of being made into a Hot Wheels die-cast car. The tour will be held at the Garland Walmart on North Garland Avenue from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. (Published 3 hours ago)

The Hot Wheels Legends Tour arrives in Garland later this month with several life-sized versions of some of the die-cast 1:64th scale classics -- with a bonus for creative custom car makers.



Hot Wheels has put together a 15-city tour where they'll not only show off their full-sized classics, but invite custom car makers to compete and show off their creations.

Hot Wheels Legends Tour Coming to Dallas on 15-Stop National Tour

One finalist will be selected from each of the 15 cities to join Hot Wheels at SEMA 2018 in Las Vegas. Once there, a winner will be immortalized as a Hot Wheels Legend and their car will be made into a die-cast car that will be sold around the world.

In North Texas, the tour will be held at the Garland Walmart on North Garland Avenue from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Aug. 25.

In addition to the life-sized fleet of Hot Wheels, also at the tour ...

Photo Ops

Historical Die-Cast Display

2018 Hot Wheels Anniversary Edition Cars

Hot Wheels Kid Zone

Car & Pop Culture Influencers

Microsoft Forza Gaming Zone

For more details, including how to register, visit hotwheels.mattel.com.

