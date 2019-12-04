The trial continues Wednesday for a Fort Worth police officer accused of aggressively taking down a discharged hospital patient.

Jon Romer is accused of lying to a grand jury about the incident -- which was caught on camera -- with then 20-year old Henry Newson.

In March 2018, a grand jury in Tarrant County indicted Romer on charges of official oppression and perjury.

This criminal trial is to determine whether he's guilty of perjury. Romer is pleading not guilty.

The trial started Monday with jury selection and opening statements on Tuesday.

Day three of the trial saw testimony from Newson himself, the man who was involved in that incident from three years ago at Harris Methodist Hospital in Fort Worth.

Newson was questioned by both the prosecution and defense for nearly an hour.

In his testimony, Newson answered questions as to why he was at the hospital for food poisoning and explained how he had used a bystander's phone to call home for a ride.

He said a security guard approached him in the hospital lobby to question his presence. Romer, who was working private security at the time, then arrived on the scene.

Much of the trial Wednesday morning was spent watching body camera video showing what happened before and after that confrontation.

That security officer, Jeremy Flores, was also brought to the stand to answer questions about Newson's behavior before Romer was called to the scene.

Newson testified that he was never told he was under arrest prior to being punched and choked when the situation escalated.

Romer's defense claims that Newson was being disrespectful during the incident.

According to a Fort Worth Police spokesperson, Romer has been on restricted duty awaiting the outcome of the criminal trial.

A lawsuit is also pending against Romer, security officer Flores and another security officer at the scene, Jonathan Walterbach.