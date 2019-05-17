Hospital Holds Bedside Wedding for Cancer Patient - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
logo_dfw_2x

Hospital Holds Bedside Wedding for Cancer Patient

By Dominga Gutierrez NBC 5

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Hospital Holds Bedside Wedding for Cancer Patient

    Medical City Arlington hosted a bedside wedding for a cancer patient on Friday, May 17. (Published 2 hours ago)

    Medical City Arlington hosted a bedside wedding for a cancer patient on Friday, May 17.

    Blair Young and Pamela Tripps, a couple for 23 years, had made plans for a May 17 wedding at a Grand Prairie chapel, but Young was recently hospitalized with complications of stage 4 colon cancer.

    The Medical City Arlington Neurotrauma ICU nursing team found out they wouldn't be able to do the church wedding they planned so they threw the couple a hospital wedding.

    The nuptials included flowers, wedding cake and was officiated by MCA Chaplain Myron Jones.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices