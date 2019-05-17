Hospital Holds Bedside Wedding for Cancer Patient

Medical City Arlington hosted a bedside wedding for a cancer patient on Friday, May 17. (Published 2 hours ago)

Medical City Arlington hosted a bedside wedding for a cancer patient on Friday, May 17.

Blair Young and Pamela Tripps, a couple for 23 years, had made plans for a May 17 wedding at a Grand Prairie chapel, but Young was recently hospitalized with complications of stage 4 colon cancer.

The Medical City Arlington Neurotrauma ICU nursing team found out they wouldn't be able to do the church wedding they planned so they threw the couple a hospital wedding.

The nuptials included flowers, wedding cake and was officiated by MCA Chaplain Myron Jones.