Agnes "Mickey" Santillo, 99, was treated to a limo ride and lunch at El Fenix on Monday. It was Santillo's special wish since taking a fall in May.

Agnes Santillo, who goes by Mickey, has lived in the same second-floor condo in northeast Dallas for 40 years.

In May, the 99-year-old woman suffered a fall in her home and has been living in hospice care ever since.

Going up and down the stairs at her complex became impossible. Gone were the trips to the supermarket and walks around the neighborhood.

But Santillo has kept her spirits up. Hospice nurses, friends and family members visit her daily, and a stylist washes and fixes her hair weekly.

