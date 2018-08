A horse wound up under the highway after a crash involving its trailer slowed traffic during rush hour Wednesday near Balch Springs. (Published 2 hours ago)

The crash happened just after 6 p.m. Wednesday on the Interstate 20 ramp to Interstate 635.

Video from Texas Sky Ranger showed an overturned horse trailer that the horse managed to escape from.

The horse was eventually found below the highway and looked to be unharmed.

Emergency crews loaded it into another trailer, and cleared the crash on the highway too.