Hood County Declares Itself '2nd Amendment Sanctuary'

Officials in Hood County passed a resolution Tuesday to declare the county a "Second Amendment Sanctuary."

County commissioners took an oath to "support and defend" the U.S. and Texas, as long as the laws are constitutional, the resolution says.

The resolution continues, the "Commissioners Court affirms its support for the duly elected Sheriff of Hood County, Texas, in the exercise of his sound discretion, and affirms its resolve to support decisions by our Sheriff to not enforce any unconstitutional firearms restrictions against any citizen."

The Second Amendment protects the right of U.S. citizens to "keep and bear arms."

The resolution is part of a growing movement across the United States, that includes at least four states and other counties spread across the country. Alaska, Idaho, Kansas and Wyoming have all passed legislation regarding their Second Amendment sanctuary status, while Presidio and Hudspeth counties, in West Texas, have resolutions of their own, according to the Houston Chronicle.

Resolutions passed at the state and county level do not supersede a law passed by the federal government.

Granbury is the county seat of Hood County.