Honor Flight in Dallas Celebrates WWII Veterans

World War II veterans from around North Texas will be honored in Dallas Friday before taking off to Washington D.C.

Forty-three veterans will board a 9 a.m. flight at Dallas Love Field Airport for the all-expenses paid trip, which was sponsored by Honor Flight, an organization that honors and celebrates WWII veterans.

The veterans on board will experience an entire week of connecting with one another and reflecting on the past. The spirit of gratitude is weaved throughout the trip.

"I’m really excited," said Lynn Thrash who served in the military for 35 years. "I have met some of the veterans who are going on the trip a few days ago. I didn’t think I would be interested in swapping stories, but after I met them and got to talking I couldn’t stop. There wasn’t enough time to tell all the stories."

Thrash served in WWII, the Korean War and the Vietnam War. His military career began at 16 years old in the Merchant Marines.

Every veteran on the trip is special with unique stories, but there is only one veteran who can say they are a social celebrity.

Joe Cuba served in WWII and recently turned 100 years old. He posted a picture of himself on social media asking for 100 birthday cards for his birthday. His Facebook message was circulated around the world and he received thousands of letters, cards, pictures, gifts, and visitors.

The celebration continues this weekend. Go here for more about the Honor Flight DFW.