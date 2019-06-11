A couple headed for their honeymoon aboard a Southwest Airlines flight in which a woman was nearly sucked out a broken window has joined a billion dollar lawsuit against the airline and the plane's manufacturer.

An attorney based in Atlanta has filed an amended lawsuit that includes Tyler and Alexis Albin, who witnessed the April 2018 fatality on Flight 1380 from several seats away, according to WSB-TV in Atlanta.

The flight, which left New York LaGuardia Airport bound for Dallas, suffered midflight engine failure. Plane debris shot into the fuselage, breaking a window and depressurizing the cabin at an altitude of over 32,000 feet in what was the most serious U.S. aviation accident in recent history.

