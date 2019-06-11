Honeymooners Join Billion Dollar Lawsuit Against Southwest, Boeing After Deadly 2018 Flight - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Honeymooners Join Billion Dollar Lawsuit Against Southwest, Boeing After Deadly 2018 Flight

By Dom DiFurio - The Dallas Morning News

Published 58 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Honeymooners Join Billion Dollar Lawsuit Against Southwest, Boeing After Deadly 2018 Flight
    NBC 5 News
    Southwest Airlines Flight 1380 made an emergency landing in Philadelphia, April 17, 2018.

    A couple headed for their honeymoon aboard a Southwest Airlines flight in which a woman was nearly sucked out a broken window has joined a billion dollar lawsuit against the airline and the plane's manufacturer.

    An attorney based in Atlanta has filed an amended lawsuit that includes Tyler and Alexis Albin, who witnessed the April 2018 fatality on Flight 1380 from several seats away, according to WSB-TV in Atlanta.

    The flight, which left New York LaGuardia Airport bound for Dallas, suffered midflight engine failure. Plane debris shot into the fuselage, breaking a window and depressurizing the cabin at an altitude of over 32,000 feet in what was the most serious U.S. aviation accident in recent history.

    Read more from our media partner The Dallas Morning News.

    Helicopter Makes Hard Landing on Midtown Manhattan Roof

    [NATL] Helicopter Makes Hard Landing on Roof of Midtown Manhattan Skyscraper

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices