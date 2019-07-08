Honduran Migrant in Dallas Pleads Guilty in Aggravated Assault Case

A Honduran mother, who was nicknamed in social media ‘Bean Lady’ after she complained about the beans being served to her at the border, was back in court Monday.

Mirian Zelaya Gomez, 38, pleaded guilty to the charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She has been in the Dallas County Jail since her arrest on March 26, 2019.

“She was crying, and these circumstances are very sad…She was crying for her daughters and the situation because she is not happy in jail”, said Zelayas’s attorney, James Jamison.

Zelaya was given 4 years of probation, she must take an anger management therapy and complete a psychological evaluation. She must also pay a fine of $1,000 and stay away from the victim.

“The offer of 4 years of probation is very reasonable, and she is very happy with it”, added Jamison, who also explained that Zelaya can complete the probation in her home country Honduras, but she must check-in with US authorities by mail.

However, the future of the Honduran woman in the United States is now up to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) authorities because they have up to 48 hours to begin the deportation process for her.

In a previous statement, ICE confirmed to NBC 5 that they “lodged an immigration detainer with Dallas County (Texas) Jail on Miriam Yamileth Zelaya-Gomez, 38, from Honduras, following her arrest for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Miriam Zelaya-Gomez was first encountered by immigration authorities Nov. 20 at the San Ysidro (California) Port of Entry. On Nov. 25, she was issued a notice to appear before a federal immigration judge and was released from federal custody. She was not encountered by immigration authorities again until her recent criminal arrest.”.

The case started when police received a call about a stabbing incident that occurred in an apartment complex located near John West Rd and N Buckner Blvd.

According to the police report, Mirian and her sister Mirna Zelaya Gomez “stuck the complainant, Alba Escobar Andrade in the head and left shoulder with a bed frame and knife causing injury”.

During the argument, Mirna also picked a chair and tried to hit the victim with it. Mirian then grabbed a knife and used the butt of the knife handle to hit Andrade in the forehead, according to the report.

Mirna was also detained the night of the incident. ICE lodged an immigration detainer with the Dallas County Jail, and NBC 5 received the following statement regarding her case:

“Mirna Yolanda Zelaya-Gomez, 33, from Honduras, following her arrest for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Mirna Zelaya-Gomez was first encountered by immigration authorities Feb. 5, 2016, near Rio Grande City, Texas. She was issued a notice to appear before a federal immigration judge and released from federal custody. On Aug. 1, 2016, a federal immigration judge ordered her removed from the United States in absentia. She was not encountered by immigration authorities again until her recent criminal arrest.”

Mirian Zelaya became popular in social media and nicknamed ‘Bean Lady’ when she complained, during an interview, about the beans being served to her at a shelter located in Mexico.

“I understand that it’s not an obligation that they feed us here, it’s not an obligation. However, the food that they are giving us here, it’s just terrible….Look at what they are giving us...It’s all refried beans as if they were feeding pigs. But, what can you do? You must eat it. Otherwise, we could die of hunger,” said Mirian to a news reporter when she was asked about the conditions at the shelter.

Mirian has two daughters that have been in custody of friends and family while she has been in jail.

There are no details about her sister’s case in court although Mirna also faces the same charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

