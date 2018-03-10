Honduran Escapes North Texas ICE Detention Facility

North Texas authorities are investigating the escape of a detainee from an Immigrations and Customs Enforcement Detention Facility in Alvarado.

At about 5:30a.m. Saturday, Jose Manzanares Montalavan, 23, was last seen in the line for breakfast at the Prairieland Detention Center in Alvarado, according to ICE spokesperson Carl Rusnok.

Officials said Manzanares Montalavan scaled a fence of the facility and fled near Gas Line Road where it is believed he could have been picked up from the area.

ICE officials said Manzanares Montalavan was originally arrested by immigrations officials in July 2017 for illegally entering the United States. He was placed on the agency's "Alternative To Detention" program with an ankle monitor. The ATD program was created to ensure appearance at immigration hearings by illegal immigrants who were determined not to pose a threat to national security or community safety.

However, Manzanares Montalavan was removed from that program in November 2017 following an arrest for aggravated sexual assault. He was then placed into ICE custody in the Prairieville Detention Center, pending a hearing before a federal immigration judge.

ICE is asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Manzanares Montalavan to contact the Johnson County Sheriff's Office at 817-558-0024, the Alvarado Police Department at 817-790-0910 or to call 9-1-1.