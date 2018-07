Crews have saved multiple homes from a wildfire in Johnson County, officials say.

The fire, which spans about 75 acres, started Monday afternoon near The Retreat subdivision in Cleburne, according to Johnson County Emergency Management.

Officials did not report any injuries and crews are working on containing the blaze.

The Texas A&M Forest Service will send a helicopter to assist in fighting the fire.

