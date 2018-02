Jose Sanchez - NBC 5 Photojournalist

Several homes have been evacuated after their homes were flooded when Rockwall Lake overflowed Thursday afternoon.



Police say 15 to 20 homes in the 500 block of Lakeside Drive have water inside.



Rockwall firefighters helped move everyone to safety.



No one was injured. Those impacted were given hotel vouchers.



Officers will patrol the area overnight to watch for looters.