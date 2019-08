Saginaw police respond to a shooting on Trinity Trail on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019.

One man is dead after he was shot during an attempted robbery at a home in Saginaw on Sunday, police say.

Police said two people attempted to rob a residence on Trinity Trail in Saginaw when the homeowner shot of them.

The man who was shot was transported to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries, police said.

The man has not been identified.

