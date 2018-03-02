Homeowner Fatally Shoots Suspected Burglar: Police

A suspected burglar was shot and killed after being confronted by a resident early Friday morning in Dallas, police say.

Dallas police were called to a home on the 2900 block of Seevers Avenue where a person told them he woke up at about 1 a.m. to the sound of someone attempting to kick-in the door of his neighbor.

The resident said he owns both homes and that his neighbor is a relative who lives alone.



Armed with a gun, the homeowner told police he confronted the person as he was trying to burglarize his vehicle and that opened fire when the suspected burglar approached him.



The injured person then ran from the home, but was found dead a short distance away.

The homeowner was taken to police station to be interviewed and was later released.

Dallas police said the case will be referred to the grand jury.

