A teen is in the hospital after his neighbor's bullet ricocheted into his home while attempting to ward off a potential car thief.

According to Dallas police, at 3:55 a.m. on Saturday, officers were dispatched to a shooting on the 2900 block of Appaloosa Drive.

When they arrived, investigators found that a homeowner saw his car was allegedly being broken into on the 2800 block of Traildust Drive.

The homeowner confronted the would-be thief and fired multiple rounds at them. One of those rounds ricocheted off the ground, down the street and went through a resident’s window on Appaloosa Drive.

NYC Students Join Global Strike for Climate Change

Middle and high school students joined a global strike in more than 100 countries to call on lawmakers to acknowledge climate change on March 15. Students gathered at Columbia University for a rally organized by the Sunrise Movement aiming to engage young people in climate change action. (Published Friday, March 15, 2019)

The bullet entered the second floor of the home and grazed a 14-year-old male victim on the side of the head.

The teen was taken to a nearby hospital in an unknown condition.

The homeowner who shot his weapon is now a suspect for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and the person who was allegedly attempting to break into the homeowner’s vehicle fled the scene.