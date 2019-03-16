A teen is in the hospital after his neighbor's bullet ricocheted into his home while attempting to ward off a potential car thief.
According to Dallas police, at 3:55 a.m. on Saturday, officers were dispatched to a shooting on the 2900 block of Appaloosa Drive.
When they arrived, investigators found that a homeowner saw his car was allegedly being broken into on the 2800 block of Traildust Drive.
The homeowner confronted the would-be thief and fired multiple rounds at them. One of those rounds ricocheted off the ground, down the street and went through a resident’s window on Appaloosa Drive.
The bullet entered the second floor of the home and grazed a 14-year-old male victim on the side of the head.
The teen was taken to a nearby hospital in an unknown condition.
The homeowner who shot his weapon is now a suspect for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and the person who was allegedly attempting to break into the homeowner’s vehicle fled the scene.